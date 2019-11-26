Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two men are charged with attempting to bring masses of cocaine into Australia as part of a long-term investigation into a major international crime syndicate.
Two men are charged with attempting to bring masses of cocaine into Australia as part of a long-term investigation into a major international crime syndicate.
Crime

Plot to smuggle masses of cocaine into Australia thwarted

by Aneeka Simonis
26th Nov 2019 4:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Two men are expected to be charged over an alleged plot to smuggle masses of cocaine into Australia.

The men, aged 66 from Bulleen and a 69-year-old Romanian national, were arrested by Drug Squad detectives in Glen Waverley today.

The arrests form part of Operation Mako, which is investigating a sophisticated international drug trafficking syndicate involved in the large-scale importation of cocaine into Australia.

Foreign law enforcement are involved in the ongoing probe.

Both men are expected to be charged with attempting to traffick in a large commercial quantity of cocaine.

They will appear before the Melbourne Magistrates' Court later today.

aneeka.simonis@news.com.au

cocaine crime drugs operation mako

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bundy's arguments for and against coal mining in the region

        premium_icon Bundy's arguments for and against coal mining in the region

        News WOULD coal be good for the region? It's a tough question people in the Bundaberg community are being forced to ponder.

        Fear Bundy rent will jump $50 a week

        premium_icon Fear Bundy rent will jump $50 a week

        News Bundaberg tenants could need to scrounge together an extra $2500 a year, or $50 a...

        1997 COLD CASE: Murder-accused fronts court

        premium_icon 1997 COLD CASE: Murder-accused fronts court

        News A FORMER drug addict told the Bundaberg Magistrates yesterday she knew there was...

        WATCH: How the performers feel working in the circus

        premium_icon WATCH: How the performers feel working in the circus

        News Performers talk about life in the circus ahead of shows