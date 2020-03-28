Menu
Police are appealing for witnesses of the fatal crash
Police appeal to witnesses after fatal crash

Rhylea Millar
28th Mar 2020 6:39 PM
A MAN has tragically lost his life, after a traffic crash occurred near Bundaberg.

The 93-year-old man from Avenell Heights, was driving a red Ford Falcon at the time.

Police believe the elderly male driver was travelling along Palm Beach Rd, through Coonarr about 10am yesterday, when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree.

Sadly, the man suffered significant injuries and passed away at the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses of the fatal crash, anyone with dashcam footage or who may have been in the area at the time, to come forward.

The Forensic Crash Unit is continuing to investigate.

If you have any information, please contact Policelink on 131 444 and quote the reference number QP2000617485.

bundaberg editors picks fatal crash
Bundaberg News Mail

