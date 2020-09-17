Menu
Police have appealed for public assistance to help identify these men who they wish to speak to about the theft of a bike from a Bargara address. Photo: Contributed
News

Public appeal to find bike nicked during Bargara break-in

Geordi Offord
17th Sep 2020 5:30 PM
BUNDABERG Police are appealing for assistance to identify two men after a bike was stolen from Bargara.

Between 6pm on August 14 and 9am on August 15, a residence on Clarke Street, Bargara, was unlawfully entered and a bike stolen.

The bike is described as a Momentum Iride Rocker with red rims, beach tyres, silver titanium frame and a surfboard rack.

Police are seeking assistance from members of the public to help identify two men who they believe may be able to assist with their inquiries.

 

 

It is believed one of the men has a Southern Cross tattoo on his left calf.

If you have information that can help, contact police and quote the reference QP2001713271.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form or calling 131 444.

You can also report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by visiting crimestoppersqld.com.au or calling 1800 333 000.

