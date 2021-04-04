Police appeal to find stolen road work signs

Police are appealing for assistance to identify a person seen at 3.30am on March 12, wearing high visibility clothing loading some of the signs into the rear of the dual cab ute on Que Hee St.

Bundaberg police are investigating the theft of road work signs from Bundaberg East.

Over the past month on five separate occasions, roadwork signage has been stolen from the intersection near Telegraph Rd and Scotland St.

Police are appealing for assistance to identify a person seen at 3.30am on March 12, wearing high visibility clothing loading some of the signs into the rear of the dual cab ute on Que Hee St (pictured).

If you have any information or CCTV/dashcam vision that can help police with their investigations, contact them and quote the reference QP2100475669.

If you have information that can help police with their investigations you can contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours a day or by calling 131 444.

You can also report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or reporting online.

