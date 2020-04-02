Police appeal to community to help flatten the curve

Bundaberg Police are appealing to the community to follow COVID-19 precautions.

Bundaberg Police are appealing to the community to follow COVID-19 precautions.

BUNDABERG Police are appealing to the community to follow the home confinement direction currently in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The directive applies to all residents of Queensland and not just the metropolitan areas.

All residents must stay in their homes except for:

When shopping for essentials – food and necessary supplies;

Medical or health care needs, including compassionate requirements;

Exercise with no more than one other person (unless from your household);

Providing care or assistance to an immediate family member or;

Work and study if you can’t work or learn remotely.

Police said it was also important to follow the social distancing rule, including keeping 1.5 metres between people and not exceed one person per four square metres.

Senior Sergeant Marty Arnold said that feedback from officers on patrol in the Bundaberg area showed that it seemed the community did not realise the home confinement direction apply to remote areas too.

“This is not just a big city problem but a regional issue as well and noncompliance is a huge COVID-19 transmission risk,” Senior Sergeant Arnold said.

“I ask that all community members follow the directives to flatten the curve.”

If a person does not comply with quarantine directions, penalties of up to $13,345 for individuals and $66,672.50 for corporations may apply.

Officers can also issue on the spot fines of $1334.50 for individuals and $6,672.50 for corporations which fail to abide by the health directions.

For more information about public health directions visit www.health.qld.gov.au.

For more Queensland Police Services releases relating to COVID-19, click here.