Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police investigating an alleged altercation between a man and a woman at a Redbank shopping centre on October 2 are appealing to members of the public to help identify a man who may be able to assist police with their inquiries.
Police investigating an alleged altercation between a man and a woman at a Redbank shopping centre on October 2 are appealing to members of the public to help identify a man who may be able to assist police with their inquiries. Contributed
Crime

Police appeal for public help to find man after altercation

Hayden Johnson
by
10th Dec 2018 4:06 PM

POLICE investigating an altercation between a man and a woman at a Redbank shopping centre are appealing for help to locate a man.

The incident happened on October 2 at Redbank Plaza.

Police are appealing to members of the public to help identify the man, who may be able to assist police with their inquiries.

Investigations indicate the incident occurred about 3.30pm.

Police believe the man may have information that could assist with the investigation.

Any members of the public who have information in relation to this matter or are able to identify the man pictured are asked to contact police.

Contact Policelink on 131 444.

More Stories

public appeal queensland police redbank plaza
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    New CBD mural artwork explained

    premium_icon New CBD mural artwork explained

    News A NEW mural has hit Bundaberg's CBD.

    New sushi train arrives in Bundy

    premium_icon New sushi train arrives in Bundy

    Business Centre has a new sushi restaurant

    Bundaberg tradies score win from $9.5m in new home approvals

    premium_icon Bundaberg tradies score win from $9.5m in new home approvals

    Property Bundy tradies will benefit from latest batch of building approvals

    Bethlehem Live is back for 2018

    Bethlehem Live is back for 2018

    Whats On Travel back to the time of Jesus

    Local Partners