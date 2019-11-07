Menu
Clive is missing.
Police appeal for help to find man, 74

7th Nov 2019 6:40 PM
POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 74-year-old man travelling in central Queensland.

Clive Rolph was last seen on October 18 and has not contacted friends or family since.

Although his exact whereabouts are unknown, he is believed to be in the Gin Gin or South Burnett area.

He is described as Caucasian, 170cm tall, of medium build and bald.

He is travelling in a blue Toyota Camry with Queensland registration 940 VPN and often stays in caravan parks.

Police are appealing for Mr Rolph or anyone with further information to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours a day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours a day.

