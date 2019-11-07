Police appeal for help to find man, 74

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 74-year-old man travelling in central Queensland.

Clive Rolph was last seen on October 18 and has not contacted friends or family since.

Although his exact whereabouts are unknown, he is believed to be in the Gin Gin or South Burnett area.

He is described as Caucasian, 170cm tall, of medium build and bald.

He is travelling in a blue Toyota Camry with Queensland registration 940 VPN and often stays in caravan parks.

Police are appealing for Mr Rolph or anyone with further information to contact police.

