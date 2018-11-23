Police appeal for witnesses to Airlie Beach drowning

POLICE want to talk with two people who were swimming in the Airlie Beach lagoon when a Chinese father and his son tragically drowned last month

POLICE want to talk with two people who were swimming in the Airlie Beach lagoon when a Chinese father and his son tragically drowned last month Ashley Pillhofer

POLICE would like to talk with two people who were swimming in the Airlie Beach lagoon when a Chinese father and his son tragically drowned last month

Shortly before 4pm, on Sunday, October 28 the man and boy, died after drowning in the Airlie Beach lagoon.

Both were pulled from the water but were declared dead at the scene when they could not be revived.

CCTV Airlie Beach appeal : POLICE want to talk with two people who were swimming in the Airlie Beach lagoon when a Chinese father and his son tragically drowned last month

Police investigating the deaths last month are appealing for witnesses that are yet to come forward.

Investigators would particularly like to speak with two people, who were pictured in CCTV footage swimming in the lagoon at the time the incident took place.

The man and boy were pulled from the water, however, were unable to be revived and declared deceased at the scene.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1802007414