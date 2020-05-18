Menu
Police are appealing for witnesses following a vehicle rolover at Kinkuna yesterday.
Police appeal for witnesses after Kinkuna rollover

Zachary O'Brien
18th May 2020 11:22 AM
Forensic Crash Unit investigators are appealing for witnesses after a car rolled a number of times at Kinkuna Beach yesterday.

Police say initial information suggested the silver 2002 LandCruiser was driving in the Burrum Coast National Park about 9.50am when the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled.

As a result of the crash, a 36-year-old Bargara woman was flown to Bundaberg Hospital with serious injuries and two children were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators are asking other people believed to have been in the car, or anybody who saw the car prior to or during the crash to contact police.

Call Policelink on 131 444 and quote reference number QP2001017659.

