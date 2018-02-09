Menu
12-year-old boy a victim of hit-and-run crash

CHILD HIT: Emergency services have been called to a crash near the Barolin and Heaps Sts intersection after a child was struck by a car. Hayley Nissen
Carolyn Booth
by

UPDATE 11.15AM: Police are appealing for witnesses to a hit and run involving a child this morning.

At 7:15am at the intersection of Goodwood Rd and Heaps St a 12-year-old cyclist was hit by a what is believed to be a white Ford Falcon.

The vehicle was travelling towards Bundaberg.

The driver of the vehicle failed to stop.

The child suffered minor injuries and taken to Bundaberg Hospital as a precaution.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have further information to phone Policelink on 131 444.

EARLIER

EMERGENCY services are treating a 12-year-old boy who was hit by a car this morning.

Just before 7.30pm calls were made to 000 after the child was struck by a car near the Barolin and Heaps Streets intersection.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed the boy, who was on a bike at the time, received only minor injuries but has been been taken to hospital for a check up.

The boy was reportedly hit by a car travelling at low speed but it's understood the car did not stop at the scene.

Police are investigating.

