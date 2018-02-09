12-year-old boy a victim of hit-and-run crash

UPDATE 11.15AM: Police are appealing for witnesses to a hit and run involving a child this morning.
At 7:15am at the intersection of Goodwood Rd and Heaps St a 12-year-old cyclist was hit by a what is believed to be a white Ford Falcon.
The vehicle was travelling towards Bundaberg.
The driver of the vehicle failed to stop.
The child suffered minor injuries and taken to Bundaberg Hospital as a precaution.
Police are appealing for anyone who may have further information to phone Policelink on 131 444.
EARLIER
