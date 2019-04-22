Police appeal for information into fatal pedestrian incident

INVESTIGATION: Police are appealing for information into the fatal pedestrian incident at Elliott on Saturday night.

INVESTIGATION: Police are appealing for information into the fatal pedestrian incident at Elliott on Saturday night. TAHLIA STEHBENS

OFFICERS are seeking information from anyone who may have been driving on Childers Rd at Elliott between 11pm and midnight on April 20 after a fatal pedestrian incident.

Officers were called to the intersection of Childers Road and Kingswood Way shortly before midnight following reports a 23-year-old Hidden Valley man had been run over.

The driver of the vehicle contacted emergency services and the man was treated for injuries at the scene before being transported to Bundaberg Hospital, where he died yesterday afternoon.

A motorist travelling on Childers Road is believed to have flashed their headlights, possibly as a warning to the driver involved in the incident.

Police would like to speak to the occupants of this car as they may be able to assist with investigations.

Officers are appealing to anyone who may have seen someone walking or lying on the road between 11pm and midnight to contact them.

If you have information call Policelink on 131 444.