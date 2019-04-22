Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
INVESTIGATION: Police are appealing for information into the fatal pedestrian incident at Elliott on Saturday night.
INVESTIGATION: Police are appealing for information into the fatal pedestrian incident at Elliott on Saturday night. TAHLIA STEHBENS
Crime

Police appeal for information into fatal pedestrian incident

Geordi Offord
by
22nd Apr 2019 10:09 AM

OFFICERS are seeking information from anyone who may have been driving on Childers Rd at Elliott between 11pm and midnight on April 20 after a fatal pedestrian incident.

Officers were called to the intersection of Childers Road and Kingswood Way shortly before midnight following reports a 23-year-old Hidden Valley man had been run over.

The driver of the vehicle contacted emergency services and the man was treated for injuries at the scene before being transported to Bundaberg Hospital, where he died yesterday afternoon.

A motorist travelling on Childers Road is believed to have flashed their headlights, possibly as a warning to the driver involved in the incident.

Police would like to speak to the occupants of this car as they may be able to assist with investigations.

Officers are appealing to anyone who may have seen someone walking or lying on the road between 11pm and midnight to contact them.

If you have information call Policelink on 131 444.

bundaberg elliott fatal police policelink qps
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    POWER PRICES: Hinkler's nine candidates reveal their plans

    premium_icon POWER PRICES: Hinkler's nine candidates reveal their plans

    Politics ENERGY is a multi-faceted resource that affects all walks of life, so it's no surprise it's a major talking point leading up to next month's election.

    Man dies after being hit by car

    premium_icon Man dies after being hit by car

    Breaking Twenty-three-year old run over by ute

    BETTY'S VIEW: Easter's meaning lost

    premium_icon BETTY'S VIEW: Easter's meaning lost

    Opinion Is it really the silly season?