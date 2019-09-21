Police appeal for information after van fire

Police are appealing for information after a van fire near Childers on Friday night.

POLICE are appealing for information after a van was set alight and destroyed near Childers on Friday night.

Emergency services were called to the burning vehicle at 8pm on Coach Rd at Redridge in a macadamia farm paddock.

The white Mistubishi express van with the registration 579YBP was observed by a resident adjacent who lived adjacent to the property.

No one was found near the vehicle or inside it.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze and QPS are trying to contact the owner of the van.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 and reference the code QP1901839399.