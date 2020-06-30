Menu
STOLEN PROPERTY: Bundaberg Police are asking anyone with information in regards to some property theft to contact them. Picture: Brian Cassidy
News

Police appeal for information after property thefts

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
30th Jun 2020 11:30 AM
BUNDABERG police are appealing for information in regards to some property that has been stolen from around the region.

If you have any information that can assist police with their investigations, you can call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444.

Bundaberg South:

Between Tuesday and Thursday last week a home on Hunter St was broken into and property was stolen.

The stolen property includes a grey 100L Esky, green and black Ryobi Gurney, Xtreme Garage brand carjack and blue plastic/canvas gazebo.

Police are investigating the matter and request that if anyone has any information in relation to the matter to contact police and quote the reference QP2001323542.

Kullogum:

Between June 5 and 26 a shed on Berries Rd at Kullogum was broken into and property was stolen.

The items include a blue and silver firefighting pump.

If anyone has information they are asked to contact police and quite the reference QP2001324182.

