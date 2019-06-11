Menu
GRAFFITI: Police are investigating after the Moore Park Beach Tavern was graffitied.
Police appeal for information after graffiti incident

Geordi Offord
by
11th Jun 2019 9:29 AM
BUNDABERG police are appealing for information after the Moore Park Beach Tavern was graffitied sometime between 9.30pm on Sunday and 5.30am on Monday.

Silver spray paint was used to graffiti the wall of the outside children's play area and the outside gaming room and smoking area wall.

Bundaberg Police said the graffiti said "the niners”, "9%”, "4670”, "FTW” and "profit”.

People who know any information are asked to contact police and can reference QP1901121873.

