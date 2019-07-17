Police appeal for information after fire near school

SMALL FIRE: A small vegetation fire was discovered in the early hours of this morning by Bundaberg Police.

SMALL FIRE: A small vegetation fire was discovered in the early hours of this morning by Bundaberg Police. Bev Lacey

A SMALL vegetation fire was discovered in the early hours of this morning by patrolling police.

Officers noticed the fire burning about 3am on the south east corner of Killer St, near Norville State School.

QFRS arrived on scene and extinguished the fire.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, police conducted patrols but did not find any suspicious vehicles or people behaving suspiciously.

The school's principal was contacted and made aware of the incident, the school wasn't at any risk.

Police are asking for people who may have information or someone behaving suspiciously to contact them and quote QP1901369589.