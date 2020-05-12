Menu
Police appeal for information after evasion offence

Geordi Offord
Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
12th May 2020 4:52 PM
BUNDABERG police are appealing for information to identify a motorbike rider who may be able to help them with investigations after an evasion offence.

At 11.30pm on May 9, police observed a man riding a motorcycle at service station on Goodwood Road, Thabeban.

Police activated their lights on the police vehicle to intercept the driver, however the man rode off in a southerly direction along Goodwood Road.

The motorcycle appears similar to an older Yamaha FZ model with gold front forks.

Police believed the person pictured may be able to help them with their investigations.

If you have any information that may be able to help police, you can contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote reference number QP2000974505.

