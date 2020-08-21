Police appeal for help to locate alleged offender

police appeal for help to find alleged offender

police appeal for help to find alleged offender

POLICE are seeking public assistance to locate a 31-year-old man alleged to be using online dating apps to meet women before assaulting and robbing them.

His last known location was in Agnes Water this morning where it is believed he left on a bus.

Since July 2020 John Dennis Gurney (pictured) is alleged to have been linked to a number of serious offences including assault, robbery, fraud, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and stealing occurring between Brisbane and Rockhampton.

Police are seeking public assistance to locate 31-year-old John Dennis Gurney who is alleged to be using online dating apps to meet women before assaulting and robbing them.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Mr Gurney relating to failing to appear in court on a matter from 2019.

Police have received a number of reports of the man allegedly targeting women through social media, where he stays with them a number of days before stealing property and leaving.

He has been allegedly detected using the women's credit cards at various locations following his departure.

He is described as caucasian, around 180cm tall with a muscular build, blue eyes and brown hair.

Gurney has a rose tattoo on his neck as well as tattoos on his shoulders, arms and hand.

Police have also released CCTV of an incident in West Gladstone where a stolen debit card was allegedly used to make a number of purchases.

Police are seeking public assistance to locate 31-year-old John Dennis Gurney who is alleged to be using online dating apps to meet women before assaulting and robbing them.

Police are urging anyone who may see the man not to approach him but to contact 000 immediately or call Policelink on 131 444 with information regarding his previous whereabouts.

Anyone with information can quote the reference QI2001754689.