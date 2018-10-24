Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police need help to identify a motorbike captured in CCTV after a young boy was injured south of Brisbane yesterday.
Police need help to identify a motorbike captured in CCTV after a young boy was injured south of Brisbane yesterday.
Crime

Police need help to identify motorbike in child hit and run

by Chris Clarke
24th Oct 2018 3:17 PM

FOOTAGE of a motorbike rider could hold the key to finding out who struck a five-year-old boy and fled from the scene in Brisbane's south yesterday.

About 4.30pm the boy was crossing Juers St near Attunga St, at Kingston, when the rider of a red road bike struck the boy in front of his horrified 31-year-old mum, fracturing his leg and ankle.

Stills of CCTV footage around the time of the accident show a rider on a red bike driving along a road.

Police believe these could hold the key to solving the hit and run.

"Police are urging anyone who may recognise the motorbike shown in the images or have dash cam vision of the area at the time of the incident to come forward," a police statement said.

Do you recognise this motorbike? Report it to Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or online

brisbane editors picks motorbike police appeal southeast

Top Stories

    Dead whale dug up on Moore Park Beach after shark sightings

    premium_icon Dead whale dug up on Moore Park Beach after shark sightings

    News A DEAD whale has been removed from Moore Park Beach, after being buried several weeks ago.

    • 24th Oct 2018 3:18 PM
    Jobless in Bundy? How to avoid the cashless card trials

    Jobless in Bundy? How to avoid the cashless card trials

    Careers Hiring begins for the cashless debit card initiative

    Jewel outrage: Dempsey hits out at development 'racism'

    premium_icon Jewel outrage: Dempsey hits out at development 'racism'

    Council News Letter targets Bundy mayor over Jewel approval process

    Smith creates history as she becomes president

    premium_icon Smith creates history as she becomes president

    Sport Janine Smith becomes first women's boss at the club

    Local Partners