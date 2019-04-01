Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two children were with the woman when she was last seen last Tuesday.
Two children were with the woman when she was last seen last Tuesday.
News

Woman, two kids not seen for a week

by Elise Williams
1st Apr 2019 5:20 AM

POLICE hold concerns for a woman and two children who have been missing for almost a week.

The 20-year-old woman and two children, aged four and five, were last seen on March 26 in the Deception Bay area.

Pictures: Queensland Police Service
Pictures: Queensland Police Service

 

"Police and family hold concern for their safety and wellbeing and are urging the woman, or anyone who may know their current whereabouts, to contact police," Queensland Police said in a statement.

Members of the public with information can contact Policelink on 131 444 and quote the reference number QP1900640920.

More Stories

Show More
deception bay missing children missing person missing woman queensland

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: Bundaberg Rum spreads its wings with new airline

    EXCLUSIVE: Bundaberg Rum spreads its wings with new airline

    Business THE Rum City is to become the home of "the only bear in the air”, as Bundaberg Rum announces a venture no one saw coming.

    'It's been a tough ride': Man's fight for life after crash

    premium_icon 'It's been a tough ride': Man's fight for life after crash

    News Crash victim describes journey after losing leg