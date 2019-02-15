Police appeal for help in service station assault

Police are seeking assistance after this bike was stolen in an incident at United.

DETECTIVES are currently investigating a robbery which occurred at a service station on Boundary Street at 3.15am Thursday February 14.

Three males, described as Indigenous in appearance and who are believed to be in their teens, have approached a 34-year-old male who was pumping air into a BMX bike at the service station.

The youths have threatened and demanded money from the victim.

The suspects have proceeded to punch and kick the victim multiple times causing the victim facial injuries.

During the assault, the victim has been pushed up against the glass service station front doors causing extensive damage.

A service station attendant has come to the assistance of the victim.

The suspects have stolen the victim's wallet and have fled east on FE Walker Street, with two suspects on foot and one suspect riding the stolen bike.

CCTV footage from the service station has been provided to police to assist with the investigation.

Police are seeking assistance from the public to help locate the stolen BMX bike as depicted above.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1900311222