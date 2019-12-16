Menu
Bundaberg police are appealing for information after a car window was smashed in Kepnock at the weekend.
News

Police appeal for help after car window smashed

Carolyn Booth
16th Dec 2019 11:23 AM
POLICE are appealing for anyone with information to come forward after a car window was smashed in an attempted break in at the weekend.

Between 10pm on Friday and 6am on Saturday an attempt was made enter a silver Toyota LandCruiser, which left the rear left window shattered.

At the time of the offence, the vehicle was parked on the street outside a residential address on Elliott Heads Road between Faithfull and Greathead Rds at Kepnock.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444 and quote reference number QP1902488224.

