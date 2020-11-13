Police appeal for footage after teen, 12, caught in CBD carjacking

A 12-year-old girl approached a woman sitting in her cream-coloured Nissan Micra at the intersection of Clifford St and Russell St, about 7.30pm on Wednesday.

The pair engaged in a brief scuffle while a second teen entered via the passenger’s door and attempted to drive away.

They were unsuccessful and fled on foot, along with three other teens who witnessed the offence.

The 42-year-old woman was able to hail down a passing driver and was not injured.

Officers arrested the 12-year-old girl a short time later, on West St, and she has been dealt with under provisions in the Youth Justice Act.

Police have appealed for witnesses to identify the second teen.

Anyone who saw the group in the Toowoomba CBD on the night, or who has dashcam footage of the incident is asked to phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

