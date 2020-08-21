Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
RFS crews fighting a house fire on Tweed Valley Way, Mooball. Picture: Mullumbimby Rural Fire Brigade
RFS crews fighting a house fire on Tweed Valley Way, Mooball. Picture: Mullumbimby Rural Fire Brigade
News

Police answer rumours linking fire and deceased woman

Cathy Adams
21st Aug 2020 10:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

RUMOURS were running rife on social media about a link between a house fire at Mooball yesterday and a woman whose remains were found at Byron Bay last month.

RFS crews fighting a house fire on Tweed Valley Way, Mooball. Picture: Mullumbimby RFS
RFS crews fighting a house fire on Tweed Valley Way, Mooball. Picture: Mullumbimby RFS

Fire completely destroyed a home on Tweed Valley Way at Mooball yesterday afternoon, despite the efforts of fire crews from Burringbar and Mullumbimby.

Soon after, social media claims surfaced about links to Thea Liddle, whose remains were found at Byron Bay during a search for the missing woman.

NSW Police however discounted the rumour.

"There is no link between the blaze and any ongoing investigations," a NSW Police spokesperson said.

They said the fire was not being treated as suspicious.

 

 

RFS crews fighting a house fire on Tweed Valley Way, Mooball. Picture Mullumbimby RFS
RFS crews fighting a house fire on Tweed Valley Way, Mooball. Picture Mullumbimby RFS
editors picks house fire missing woman mooball northern rivers fires thea liddle tweed valley way
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Melissa Doyle departs Seven

      Melissa Doyle departs Seven
      • 21st Aug 2020 10:40 AM

      Top Stories

        Brighten up: Upbeat news from around the region

        Premium Content Brighten up: Upbeat news from around the region

        News Here are just some of the things that happened this week that made us smile.

        The dam vote: Class action a ‘weapon’ for Paradise

        Premium Content The dam vote: Class action a ‘weapon’ for Paradise

        News How the region’s farmers are racing against upcoming state election for results.

        Fitness counsellor returns to region to empower mums

        Premium Content Fitness counsellor returns to region to empower mums

        News Passionate about helping others and certified in eating psychology, this trainer...

        Self-described ‘sh-thouse poet’ opens studio on main street

        Premium Content Self-described ‘sh-thouse poet’ opens studio on main street

        Business ‘INSPIRING words for the dunny door’: After finding his niche market, this Burnett...

        • 21st Aug 2020 10:30 AM