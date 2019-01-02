Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police and WSH investigate a double electrocution at a Tablelands farm
Police and WSH investigate a double electrocution at a Tablelands farm
News

Mother, child electrocuted and killed at Qld farm

by Staff writers
2nd Jan 2019 11:14 AM

INVESTIGATIONS have been launched into a double electrocution involving a mother and daughter at a rural property on the Tablelands.

Police confirmed the tragic incident, involving a 39-year-old woman and 10-year-old girl, happened about 11am on New Year's Eve on a private farm on Eriksen Rd at Tumoulin.

"The initial advice is they were connecting a battery charger to a semi-trailer inside a shed," a police media spokesman said.

There was also some indication that a cable had been fixed from an electric fence to the semi-trailer, he said.

Both the mother and daughter were pronounced dead at the scene. It is understood that it happened at their property.

Workplace Health and Safety is investing the incident and police are preparing a report for the Coroner.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks electrocuted fnq

Top Stories

    Deputy PM: 'I couldn't have asked for a better mentor'

    premium_icon Deputy PM: 'I couldn't have asked for a better mentor'

    News PAUL Neville's character never changed and he remained strong and spirited to the end, says Deputy PM Michael McCormack.

    10 major projects to get Bundy firing in 2019

    premium_icon 10 major projects to get Bundy firing in 2019

    Business Exciting developments still to come

    DRIVE SAFE: New Year plea after 12 killed on Burnett roads

    DRIVE SAFE: New Year plea after 12 killed on Burnett roads

    News More than 160 drivers and passengers were killed across the state.

    Local Partners