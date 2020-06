Police and ambulance personnel attended an incident in Tarakan Street.

BUNDABERG Police and paramedics were called to a Svensson Heights address this afternoon.

Crews attended Tarakan St and a man has since been taken to hospital for assessment.

A QPS spokeswoman said police are still with the man.