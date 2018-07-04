Menu
Crash at Ashfield
News

Man taken to hospital after single-vehicle crash

Crystal Jones
by
4th Jul 2018 4:44 PM
EMERGENCY crews rushed to the scene of a single-vehicle crash at Ashfield this afternoon.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said at 3.11pm a call was received of a crash at Sienna Blvd.

car crash Ashfield.
"There were two male patients, one declined treatment or transfer, the other was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition with spinal precautions," she said.

A police spokesman said police were working to determine the cause of the crash.

 

car crash Ashfield.
