Man taken to hospital after single-vehicle crash

EMERGENCY crews rushed to the scene of a single-vehicle crash at Ashfield this afternoon.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said at 3.11pm a call was received of a crash at Sienna Blvd.

car crash Ashfield. staff photographer

"There were two male patients, one declined treatment or transfer, the other was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition with spinal precautions," she said.

A police spokesman said police were working to determine the cause of the crash.