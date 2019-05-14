Police allegedly find stolen pokie winnings in underwear

BAG SNATCH: A woman was left visibly shaken after having her pokie winnings snatched out of her hands at the Metro Hotel yesterday.

BAG SNATCH: A woman was left visibly shaken after having her pokie winnings snatched out of her hands at the Metro Hotel yesterday. Katie Hall

POLICE have charged a 19-year-old Bundaberg West man with stealing after he was arrested by Bundaberg Police Beat officers in the CBD.

A police spokeswoman said a 58-year-old Bundaberg woman had won approximately $2000 playing the poker machines at The Metro Hotel yesterday.

Police allege at about 2pm the victim was placing her purse, with the winnings, inside her bag, when the accused snatched the purse and run out of the hotel and down along Bourbong St.

"Witnesses and police chased the offender who was apprehended in the carpark of Woondooma and Targo Sts," the police spokeswoman said.

"He was located with $1990 in his underwear."

"A member of the public located a further $110 in an alleyway the accused had run down."

The 19-year-old was also charged with stealing of headphones from Office Works on April 20, damaging a drinks machine from Chippendales, Bourbong St on May 8 and stealing fuel from a Caltex service station on May 9.

Police refused his bail and he is due to appear in court this morning.