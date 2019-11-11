Police allege man stole car and tools, burnt car, sold tools

THE law finally caught up with 31-year-old Gin Gin man after police allege he stole a car and tools, set the car alight then sold and swapped what was left.

Police originally investigated a May 30 break-and-enter on Melvin St, Norville, where an unknown culprit or culprits had broken into a mechanical business and lowered a car from a hoist, stealing it along with a number of expensive tools and a set of rims valued at $13,000.

Tools included a combustion leak tester, a power probe circuit tester, a Boston brand fuel injector, a $3000 brake testing device, and a G-scan tool worth around $7000.

Police believed the culprit entered through a personal access door and cut a hole to access the area where the car and tools were kept.

A police spokeswoman said the car was then driven out of the property, through a fence.

By 6.15am the Nissan Patrol was found burnt out 100m from the intersection of Coonarr Rd and Dr Mays Crossing Rd, Kinkuna.

Police allege the man then traded some of the tools for a yellow Suzuki motorcycle after visiting a business near Ipswich where he originally attempted to sell the tools.

Then on October 29, the man is alleged to have sold more tools to a man in Urraween.

The man was charged with entering a premesis, committing an indictable offence, receiving tainted property and two counts of fraud.

He will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on November 25.