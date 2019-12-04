Police allege cleaner stole jewellery from NDIS clients

Police are hoping members of the public can help identify these jewellery items.

A BUNDABERG cleaner who police allege stole dozens of jewellery items from her clients will face a magistrate just days before Christmas.

Bundaberg police Plain Clothes Senior Constable Renae Wilkinson said an investigation came about after concerns the woman in her 30s had taken items from homes where she had been employed to tidy up.

>> CAN YOU IDENTIFY THESE JEWELLERY ITEMS?

"Investigations revealed a female person stealing from people's houses while she cleans," Snr Const Wilkinson said.

Suspicions were raised with police about three weeks ago, and with investigations being carried out, it didn't take officers long to charge the woman with both burglary for thefts and fraud for selling the stolen items to pawn shops.

Burglary is a charge that relates to stealing even if the person was invited onto the property.

Police say the woman had been employed with a local cleaning company for more than two years and had passed all necessary checks, however they allege she started stealing from clients within the past six months.

"Some of the victims are on the NDIS," Snr Const Wilkinson said.

Snr Const Wilkinson said police had manage to find the owners of about half the jewellery items, but the rest of them were so far unclaimed and there was a chance the victim or victims were not even aware their items were missing.

She said one interesting thing to note was that some of the rings were a rather large size.

Snr Const Wilkinson said she would like to make the public aware that the company who employed the woman was not involved and had carried out relevant checks when employing her.

Anyone with information on the jewellery can call Bundaberg Police on 4153 9111.

The woman will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on December 20.