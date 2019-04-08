Police allege 19-year-old dealing ice from Gayndah pub

DEALER: Police have charged a 19-year-old man for allegedly using a licensed venue in Gayndah to meet customers purchasing ice.

A 19-YEAR-OLD man has been charged in Gayndah with supplying dangerous drugs after police allege he was dealing crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as "ice".

Sergeant Josh Ryan said the claim would be that this person was "operating or had met their customers" at a licensed venue in Gayndah.

"At this stage, we've had information that people have been using licensed premises to meet their clientele, not necessarily to work from it, but they've used that social area to meet people," Sgt Ryan said.

He emphasised that there wasn't any suggestion the licensee or licensees had any knowledge or were involved in any way.

"It's a reminder to all people in the community that there are people out there who will use legitimate meeting places to try to engage them," Sgt Ryan said.

The man was charged under the same operation which resulted in drug charges against the publican of Burnett Hotel, Narelle Barnicoat, and Gayndah resident Toben Farrell, although all the matters are unrelated.

Sgt Ryan said he was concerned about the allegations because the population of Gayndah was swelling to accommodate backpackers to pick fruit.

"We have a number of fruit pickers about to enter our community for a period of time and we need to make sure that we're providing a very safe and reliable community," he said.

"And I'm certain that those people will attend licensed premises and I'm certain that they should not be subject to this type of behaviour.

"Pubs aren't for fighting, they're not there to sell drugs, pubs aren't there to do unlawful business, they're there to enjoy social times and to do it in the right way and that's what we're asking people to do."