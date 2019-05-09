Menu
Police alert: missing woman, Booval

Navarone Farrell
by
9th May 2019 11:55 AM

BOOVAL police are appealing for public assistance to help locate 53-year-old Leanne Widdows who was last seen yesterday, Wednesday, May 8.

Leanne has been missing since 9am when she was last seen walking in Wearne St, Booval.

Police hold concerns for Leanne's safety and well-being as she failed to return to her home address or contact family or friends, which is out of character.

Leanne is described as Caucasian, approximately 160cms tall with a solid build and short grey hair.

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with blue stripes, khaki shorts and flat shoes.

Leanne is known to frequent the Ipswich area including Queens Park and travels on the Ipswich railway line.

