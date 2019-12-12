Police aim to identify man following traffic crash

Police are hoping to speak to this man.

POLICE are hoping the public can help them identify a man following a traffic crash last week.

At about 9.15am on December 4, a traffic crash occurred on Childers Road, Kensington, where a man allegedly fled from the scene.

Police from the Bundaberg station are seeking assistance from the public to help identify a man who they believe can assist them in their investigation.

The man is described as having an olive complexion and dark, curly shoulder-length hair in a possible dreadlock style.

The man had no shirt on and a large tattoo on his back of a cross with writing underneath.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.