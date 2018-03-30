Menu
Police admin officer allegedly steals from QPS Commissioner

30th Mar 2018 5:34 AM

POLICE have suspended an administration officer from the State Crime Command for the alleged theft of property belonging to the Commissioner of the Queensland Police Service.

The 33-year-old man will be suspended with pay, and will be asked to show why his salary should not be removed.

Police stated in a media release the man is facing criminal charges of stealing as a servant.

He was arrested and bailed today, and is expected to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Wednesday May 2.

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have an undertaking to inform the public when a member faces disciplinary processes involving stand down or suspension," the statement read.

"This does not mean that the allegations against the staff member have been substantiated."

