Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police capture escapee.
Police capture escapee. Mike Knott
News

Police actions reviewed after prisoner escape

by AAP
6th Jun 2018 9:01 AM

A REVIEW is underway into how a Bundaberg prisoner spent three hours on the run after giving police the slip following a court appearance.

The 19-year-old managed to get away as he was being moved from a police car to a watch house following his appearance in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Tuesday, before he was captured hours later.

"The officers' actions will be examined along with our procedures to see if there can be any improvements made," Acting Senior Sergeant Michael Bishop told reporters on Wednesday.

Police at the scene of where a man escaped custody.
Police at the scene of where a man escaped custody. Carolyn Booth

Related Items

bundaberg crime editors picks prisoner qld police queensland
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Bundy suburbs with best house price growth

    premium_icon REVEALED: Bundy suburbs with best house price growth

    Property BUNDABERG is proving an investors' dream, returning the highest yield in the state, according to REIQ's latest Queensland Market Monitor report.

    Teen who sparked Bundy manhunt named

    premium_icon Teen who sparked Bundy manhunt named

    News For three hours, more than 30 police swarmed homes and units

    Local Partners