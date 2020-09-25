Menu
A sex “pest” was charged when he tried to follow a woman into the bathroom at a train station, but he was bizarrely released to then flash his penis again.
Police actions in question over iced-up penis-flasher

Alex Treacy
by and Alex Treacy
25th Sep 2020 3:44 PM
An iced-up Brisbane man was charged by police after he tried to follow a woman into the bathroom at a Gold Coast train station with a taser in his possession, but bizarrely he was not detained and therefore was free to flash his penis to another woman on the train two hours later.

Michael Lee Strutt, 36, formerly of Spring Hill but has since moved to the Southport region on the Gold Coast, pleaded guilty to six offences.

They include attempted fraud, impersonating a living person, wilful exposure, public nuisance, possessing a drug utensil and possessing a Category R weapon.

Beenleigh Magistrates Court heard the latter four offences occurred on February 14 this year at Nerang Railway Station.

Gold Coast man Michael Lee Strutt, 35, formerly of Spring Hill, at Beenleigh Magistrates Court. Picture: Alex Treacy
About 6.30pm, police were called to reports a man was making a "pest" of himself trying to follow a woman into a bathroom and acting in a lascivious manner.

Strutt was arrested shortly after police arrived and issued a notice to appear for public nuisance and possession of an ice pipe and taser-type antipersonnel device.

However, despite the court hearing Strutt had consumed a "large" amount of ice that day, showing overt signs of his condition, police did not detain him or remove him from the situation, and two hours later he boarded a train.

The court heard a female passenger witnessed Strutt "fiddling" in his pocket in a suspicious manner, before he lifted his jacket to "expose his penis".

Defence lawyer Kate Hanson said the facts "beg the question" why her drug-affected client was in a position to reoffend so swiftly after his initial tranche of charges.

The court heard the attempted fraud and impersonation charges stemmed from an incident at Southport September 6 last year when Strutt attempted to pass himself off as his brother to obtain documents from the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

Strutt, a currently unemployed scaffolder, pleaded guilty to all six charges and was placed on probation for two years.

Convictions were recorded.

