Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are hoping the woman in this photo can help with their investigations.
Police are hoping the woman in this photo can help with their investigations.
Crime

POLICE: $130 in groceries snuck through self-serve check-out

Crystal Jones
by
23rd Jan 2020 7:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are hoping the public can help them identify a woman who could help with their investigations.

At 9.38am on Monday a woman attended a grocery sore on Maryborough St, placing various grocery items into a trolley.

When attending the self-serve check-out, she has only paid for one small item and exited the business without paying for the remaining items.

The groceries stolen were valued at about $130.

Police from Bundaberg Station are seeking assistance from the public to help identify the woman in the photo who they believe can assist them in their investigations.

If you recognise this person or have any information in relation to the matter please contact police on 131 444 and quote QP2000136815. 

More Stories

Show More
crime police
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Young Bundy entrepreneur expanding lemon myrtle business

        premium_icon Young Bundy entrepreneur expanding lemon myrtle business

        Business LEMON myrtle is the ingredient taking Bundaberg by storm and with a new range of products on the horizon, the capabilities of the natural plant are endless.

        Bundaberg locals' strangest excuses for committing crimes

        premium_icon Bundaberg locals' strangest excuses for committing crimes

        News Strange excuses for crimes heard in Bundaberg courtroom

        How tourists are splashing millions to live like locals

        premium_icon How tourists are splashing millions to live like locals

        News Efforts pay off with good tourist numbers

        • 23rd Jan 2020 8:04 AM
        Kids hurt, killed after being declared safe

        premium_icon Kids hurt, killed after being declared safe

        News Dozens die, 1500 hurt on Qld Child Safety watch