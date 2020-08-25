POLE POSITION: Bundy’s new role in the Variety Bash revealed

THIS year's Queensland Variety Bash will bring old vehicles, an economic boost and support for children's charities rolling into the region.

Today the Bundaberg Regional Council announced it would be sponsoring the event after COVID-19 restrictions saw the need for a new host.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said at today's council meeting $20,000 was committed to the Variety Big Bash in Bundaberg.

"The economic analysis shows the benefit for the community is up to $180,000 that they contribute," he said.

"They have over 100 vehicles and approximately 300 participants, and when they come to town, they are a children's charity, so they give so much to the other children's charities in the region.

"And they've also committed to being able to put funds toward the Bundaberg State High School bus."

Mr Dempsey said while there had been a number of events the region has had to cancel because of the pandemic, the Variety Bash would help put the region on the "forefront" as an exciting place to visit with a caring community.

The annual Variety Bash was originally scheduled to start in Winton this month, but with the pandemic and Bundaberg's sponsorship, the event will leave from Bundaberg on November 9 and end in Noosa on November 14.

Council's community services spokesman Cr John Learmonth said the council was pleased to support the event which would promote Bundaberg on a state and national level.

"The annual Variety Bash is a wonderful fundraiser which supports Queensland children and their families and the Bundaberg region is proud to host the event this year," Cr Learmonth said.

"Not only will it place a spotlight on our beautiful part of the world but it will also create fundraising opportunities for local causes."

He said the 50-seater bus for Bundaberg State High School would help with the school's IGNITE program.

IGNITE is a transition to work program which assists at-risk youth to attend an offsite learning location.

MORE STORIES

• Council votes on future of hosting Bulls Masters

• 229 JOBS: New cycle track to boost tourism, bring employment

• Region's new compost facility design revealed