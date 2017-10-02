Pole catches fire, truck runs over power lines

POWER LINES DOWN: Emergency services at the scene in Alloway.

EMERGENCY services have assisted a truck driver who was trapped in his vehicle after driving over power lines this morning.

The incident happened in Alloway just after 5am after a fault with a power pole caused the cables to fall and the pole to catch fire.

A Bundaberg Police spokesman said the cane truck driver drove through Gordons Rd and Wises Rd, unaware that the cables were in his path.

"The truck driver did not see the cables and has driven over them," the spokesman said.

The driver remained in his vehicle while emergency services were called to attend the scene.

ALLOWAY: Emergency services blocked the road.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the truck driver was stuck at the site for some time as crews waited for Ergon Energy to isolate the area and cut the power.

"The driver was then removed safely from the truck," the spokeswoman said.

"He was not injured."

Paramedics, fire crews and Bundaberg Police attended the incident.