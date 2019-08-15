DOG BAITING: Horror as poisoned mince found in yard

TOO LATE FOR BELLA: Tracey Spoor and her dog Yoppy with the letter she received threatening her dogs and children.

TOO LATE FOR BELLA: Tracey Spoor and her dog Yoppy with the letter she received threatening her dogs and children. Cody Fox

A MARYBOROUGH man witnessed a brazen attempt to poison his dogs.

Brett Sutcliffe was looking out his window when he saw a woman drop something in his front yard.

He walked out and saw a ball of mince on the ground.

Poison pellets were inside the mince and his two dogs were the targets.

"I sang out to her to get back here," Mr Sutcliffe said, adding the woman ignored his demand.

"She just kept on walking and when I tried to catch up with her, she was gone."

Speaking with other neighbours, Mr Sutcliffe found six others who had also received the poisoned parcels aimed at their pets in Yaralla and Unity streets.

He called the police and they took photos of the mince and the blue pellets.

Mr Sutcliffe said it would break his heart if he was to lose his dogs, a red doberman and English staffy.

"They are my kids," he said.

"My staffy just wants to be patted by everyone."

He said before the woman started targeting animals, the area had been a safe and quiet place to live.

The incident comes just months after a Maryborough woman's dog was poisoned after she received a threatening letter.

Tracey Spoor is a Yaralla St resident who owned two dogs.

The day after the note landed in her letterbox, her dog Bella started coughing blood.

She was dead within hours.

Ms Spoor rushed Bella to Maryborough Veterinary Surgery but was told there was no way of saving her.