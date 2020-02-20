Poison and parasite protection

East Bundaberg Veterinary Hospital's Dr David Challen recommends that dog owners get their pets vaccinated against heartworm.

PESTS have been popping up in Bundaberg recently and a local vet has offered some helpful tips for pet owners to follow.

Dr David Challen from East Bundaberg Veterinary Hospital said while it was uncommon for pets to die from toad poisoning, owners should not become complacent.

“Toads are just part of living in Queensland and even if it wasn’t raining, they would breed in water bowls that are left out,” Dr Challen said.

“A lot of people think you’re supposed to wash their mouth out, but we actually recommend avoiding that.

“Placing water or a hose in their mouth places them at risk of getting a lot of water in their lungs or pushing the poison down further, which irritates their gut.

“If you need to, just grab a damp cloth and dab their mouth and then give your vet a call for further advice.”

Dr Challen said animals should also be treated against parasites, which are breeding in this type of climate.

“It’s important that pets are protected against heartworm, as well as fleas, ticks and intestinal worms,” he said.

“But don’t use human products on pets, like mosquito repellent because it is actually harmful.

“Cats are also completely different to dogs and should be treated as such.”

East Bundaberg Veterinary Hospital is at 71 Princess St.

Phone 4153 1399.