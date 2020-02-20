Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
East Bundaberg Veterinary Hospital's Dr David Challen recommends that dog owners get their pets vaccinated against heartworm.
East Bundaberg Veterinary Hospital's Dr David Challen recommends that dog owners get their pets vaccinated against heartworm.
News

Poison and parasite protection

Rhylea Millar
20th Feb 2020 5:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PESTS have been popping up in Bundaberg recently and a local vet has offered some helpful tips for pet owners to follow.

Dr David Challen from East Bundaberg Veterinary Hospital said while it was uncommon for pets to die from toad poisoning, owners should not become complacent.

“Toads are just part of living in Queensland and even if it wasn’t raining, they would breed in water bowls that are left out,” Dr Challen said.

“A lot of people think you’re supposed to wash their mouth out, but we actually recommend avoiding that.

“Placing water or a hose in their mouth places them at risk of getting a lot of water in their lungs or pushing the poison down further, which irritates their gut.

“If you need to, just grab a damp cloth and dab their mouth and then give your vet a call for further advice.”

Dr Challen said animals should also be treated against parasites, which are breeding in this type of climate.

“It’s important that pets are protected against heartworm, as well as fleas, ticks and intestinal worms,” he said.

“But don’t use human products on pets, like mosquito repellent because it is actually harmful.

“Cats are also completely different to dogs and should be treated as such.”

East Bundaberg Veterinary Hospital is at 71 Princess St.

Phone 4153 1399.

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Documents given for Rizzo dam report

        premium_icon Documents given for Rizzo dam report

        News THE information was released by Sunwater “in the spirit of continuing to work collaboratively” with the dam expert.

        Group arrested after alleged 600km crime spree

        premium_icon Group arrested after alleged 600km crime spree

        Crime A trio accused of stealing a car from Bundaberg and taking it on a 600km joy ride...

        Paradise Dam inquiry begins

        premium_icon Paradise Dam inquiry begins

        Politics THE preliminary hearing of the Commission of Inquiry into Paradise Dam is being...

        Man taken to hospital after snake bite

        premium_icon Man taken to hospital after snake bite

        News PARAMEDICS were called to Redridge last night after reports a man was bitten by a...