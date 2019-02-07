POINTLESS KILLING: We should be outraged

WASHED UP: Photo of a stingray at the Basin.

EACH morning on my walk I see a couple of people wandering the beach collecting rubbish and disposing of it.

Without fail, each morning, they laboriously gather together the various bits of flotsam and jetsam that has drifted ashore overnight and dispose of it.

In this small way, a few people are making an enormous difference to the beauty of our beaches, the protection of our splendid marine creatures and the economic value of our environment to our local community.

Local businesses are embracing re-usable and environmentally sustainable practices including a scheme of swapping rubbish for a free coffee and cheaper coffees in re-usable containers.

Recycling and the ban of plastic bags has been embraced by our community.

However, despite the sincere efforts by locals to honour our environment, it is with horror and infuriating sadness that I read of the cruel and pointless killing of the stingray at Bargara.

The blue spotted ray was easily recognisable by the electric blue spots adorning his body.

The little fellow had quite happily lived at the Basin for a long time and generally kept to himself save for the occasional gander at snorkellers.

The poor fellow was apparently pierced with a sharp instrument and then neatly arranged on a rock pool beside the Basin at low tide, presumably to die.

This fellow wasn't a predator of anything beyond small molluscs and crabs.

The community has been horrified by the meaningless and illegal killing of a harmless creature in our own conservation park. We all should be utterly outraged.

The only positive outcome has been the exasperation expressed by the community.

It is this outrage which ought to be harnessed to promote conservation in our back yard.

Our marine life already faces the seemingly overwhelming challenges of plastic pollution without the senseless killing of a wholly innocent creature.