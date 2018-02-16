Menu
Poetry book launch for first-time published Bundaberg writer

POETRY lovers, this one is for you.

Australian author Josie A. Kerr will launch her first book, And The Wind Knew Her Name, tomorrow at Oodies Cafe.

The Bundaberg writer, whose real name is Dale Hahn, is relatively new to the writing world and said she chose her pen name to honour her loved ones.

Josie A. Kerr represents her mother, grandmother and nana - special people who Hahn said she drew strength from for her writing.

The local writer said her first book, And the Wind Knew Her Name, was an escape from reality to where words were woven into thought-provoking poetry and prose.

Hahn is presently working on her second work of poetic art, And Her Tattered Heart Came Back To Me.

Hahn said she had been writing for only a short time and was blown away by the support already received.

"I always write with hope and am humbled by the support of friends and family," she said.

"Close friends have mentioned how proud my mother would have been.

"That always brings a tear and makes my heart smile."

Head along to the official launch tomorrow from 2pm.

