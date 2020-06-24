Podcast room coming to The Generator

The Generator is adding a new drawcard to their coworking space with the addition of a podcast room.

IF YOU have been thinking about starting a podcast now is the time as The Generator is introducing a specially designed podcast room.

The Generator community manager Tamar Boas said while working from home staff started brainstorming ideas on what they could bring to the co-working space.

“We were looking up what other co-working spaces were doing around the country and found a lot of them had podcast rooms,” Ms Boas said.

“During lockdown, a lot of people started making and creating podcasts so I thought wow it is the right thing at the right time.

“For a lot of people it is their first time ever so this way they don’t have to invest in equipment and can just come in, plug in and start recording.”

As part of the new offering, Ms Boas said the centre was also planning workshops to teach people the ins and outs of podcasting with a professional.

“It will be held once a week for a few weeks and people can continue into advanced levels if they wish,” she said.

The room will be available from July 1, coinciding with an open coworking day where people can use the room and the rest of the space for free with a booking.

Through lockdown, Ms Boas said they had been trying to think differently and had started Lunch and Learn sessions where you can learn a new skill and The Real Story featuring success stories from local entrepreneurs via zoom.