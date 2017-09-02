Pod of whales spotted near Burnett River

A routine morning training session for Volunteer Marine Rescue Bundaberg turned into an impromptu whale-watching expedition.

This morning's training session was meant to include some high-speed manoeuvring to simulate objects in the water ahead, such as whale breaching.

VMR duty skipper Erwin Hoffman had no idea he was about to experience the real deal.

Mr Hoffman said he began spotting the whales just outside of the Burnett River channel markers.

"We had six separate encounters with two whales in each encounter,” Mr Hoffman said.

"I've never seen so many, so close, in one hit.”

Mr Hoffman wisely cut short the training session with his crew and instead marvelled at the pod of whales.

On a serious note, Mr Hoffman said the incident highlighted the sheer number of whales in our waters and the care that must be taken, especially at night.

"If you hit any whales, at any sort of speed, you are going to be in trouble,” he said.

"A lot of recreational fishermen go there looking for mackerel.”

Adventures appears to follow the recently-retired Bundaberg police officer wherever he goes.

"Retired? No such thing,” Mr Hoffman said, laughing.