PNG Prime Minister quits in shock announcement
Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister Peter O'Neill has resigned after seven years in the job.
Mr O'Neill made the announcement during a press conference in Port Moresby today.
He claimed recent movements in parliament have shown a "need for change".
Mr O'Neill hands the leadership over to Sir Julius Chan.
His resignation will be finalised when he visits the Governor-General.
It comes after weeks of unrest within the government.
His People's National Congress party has seen several ministers and coalition quit.