Labor says Scott Morrison needs to take some of the blame for the LNP’s loss in Queensland after he told voters in the state how to “suck eggs”. NCA NewsWire / Sarah Marshall
Politics

PM’s move that turned off Qld

by Shae McDonald
1st Nov 2020 10:16 AM

Labor says Scott Morrison needs to take some of the blame for the LNP's loss in Queensland after he told voters in the state how to "suck eggs".

Federal MP Terri Butler said Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk had stood firm on borders despite intense pressure from those on other side of the fence, including the prime minister, to renege on her position.

"This is a premier who has stood up against that bullying," she told ABC's Insiders program on Sunday.

Federal Labor MP Terri Butler says Scott Morrison annoyed Queensland voters during the state election campaign. Picture: Jack Tran
Ms Butler holds the inner-city Brisbane seat of Griffith.

She accused Mr Morrison of harming the LNP's campaign in Queensland after he chose to spend several days in the Sunshine State during the campaign.

"He effectively came to Queensland and told Queenslanders how to suck eggs," she said.

"We don't like it when people come up here and tell us how to live our lives."

Ms Butler said federal Labor had taken "a lot of heart" from the party's convincing win in Saturday's state election.

queensland election 2020 scott morrison

