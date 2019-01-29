Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Prime Minister Scott Morrison
Prime Minister Scott Morrison
News

A promise a day in PM’s $250m southeast spree

by Renee Viellaris
29th Jan 2019 4:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PRIME Minister Scott Morrison will zero in on fixing southeast Queensland's congestion blues, while today revealing a souped-up economic masterplan that pledges 1.25 million new jobs and a 10 year-goal to eliminate $350 billion in debt.

Mr Morrison, who will deliver his first landmark economic speech of the year in Brisbane, will reach out to voters to explain how the Government's financial management enables better roads and new services.

How PM will get you home quicker

Shorten's unpopularity is best hope

Labor's pitch to defence forces

"A stronger economy is a means," he will say.

"It is not an end in itself, a trophy on the shelf, it's about the benefits a stronger economy brings.

"The economy is about people."

Mr Morrison will make an announcement for southeast Queensland every day until Friday, releasing $243 million to fix local congestion in key seats, including Petrie, Dickson, Bowman, Bonner, Forde, Wright and the Labor seat of Griffith.

"A strong economy is the means by which we deliver the services and infrastructure that Australians rely on," Mr Morrison said.

The next stage of the Prime Minister's economic plan, which aims to "jolt voters from their apathy", focuses on the Government's achievements and plans.

The first Cabinet meeting of the year will also be held in Brisbane, in a dramatic shift from Mr Morrison's predecessor Malcolm Turnbull.

The Government's election campaign headquarters also will be in Brisbane.

Mr Morrison will today say the Government has credibility when it comes to creating jobs.

"When we released our first economic plan prior to being elected in 2013, we set a goal of one million new jobs within five years," he will say.

 

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will lead Federal Cabinet meeting in Brisbane, in a departure from his predecessor Malcolm Turnbull.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison will lead Federal Cabinet meeting in Brisbane, in a departure from his predecessor Malcolm Turnbull.

 

"Labor said we would fail, but we nailed it (with) 1.1 million jobs within five years, and we are now past 1.2 million jobs.

"I am making a new jobs pledge for our Government, to see 1.25 million jobs created over the next five years."

While not outlining details, Mr Morrison will fan further speculation about personal income tax cuts.

"Budget surpluses matter, because it means you are no longer in a debt spiral," he will say.

"When you have deficit after deficit it not only puts upward pressure on the interest rates we pay, it means less money for services because you are spending dead money on interest.

"By turning that around we are paying off debt and can cut taxes, so you have more money in your pocket.

"Our debt is now falling, and with continued good management, our debt can be eliminated within the decade. That's my goal."

Net debt includes rising asset values. The medium-term outlook is a surplus of about 1 per cent of GDP - about $18 billion on today's numbers.

In the latest Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook, net debt is estmated to be lowered to $48 billion by 2028-29.

More Stories

Show More
bill shorten brisbane economy federal election 2019 jobs queensland scott morrison traffic

Top Stories

    Lemon grass oil farm tackling gender bias in industry

    premium_icon Lemon grass oil farm tackling gender bias in industry

    Environment SOME may think watching grass grow would be uneventful, but for Jessica Collins it's a means to pursue her passion.

    • 29th Jan 2019 5:00 AM
    The Isis farm striking gold with pine oil

    premium_icon The Isis farm striking gold with pine oil

    Environment Ray making waves in agriculture

    • 29th Jan 2019 5:00 AM
    Back to school: Twins ready to tackle first day

    premium_icon Back to school: Twins ready to tackle first day

    Parenting Milestone as Carter and Hunter start Prep

    • 29th Jan 2019 5:00 AM
    Protesters take to streets as cashless card rolls out today

    premium_icon Protesters take to streets as cashless card rolls out today

    Politics Blocked merchants list updated before cashless card roll-out

    • 29th Jan 2019 5:00 AM