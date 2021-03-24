PM tipped to move Porter and Reynolds in reshuffle

Speculation has increased that Attorney-General Christian Porter and Defence Minister Linda Reynolds will be shifted from their positions.

Speculation has increased that Attorney-General Christian Porter and Defence Minister Linda Reynolds will be shifted from their positions in a Morrison Government Cabinet reshuffle.

Reports suggest Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton will move into Defence, while Employment and Skills Minister Michaelia Cash has been mooted as potential Attorney-General in the event of a reshuffle.

Government Services Minister Stuart Robert could be moved into the Home Affairs portfolio.

Defence Minister Linda Reynolds is also on medical leave. Picture: APH via NCA NewsWire

Both Mr Porter and Ms Reynolds are currently on personal leave after an intense month for the Morrison Government in the wake of former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins' rape allegations was made public.

The rumoured reshuffle came hours after the Prime Minister was asked in question time about whether he had sought advice from the solicitor-general about the viability of Mr Porter maintaining a limited number of portfolio responsibilities, given his defamation action against the ABC.

"I am considering that advice with my department secretary in terms of the application against the ministerial guidelines," Mr Morrison said.

"When I have concluded that assessment, I will make a determination and make an announcement at that time."

Mr Morrison is expected to make the announcement before next week, which is when both ministers were scheduled to return to work after taking leave for various health matters.

Since the news of Ms Higgins' alleged rape, and the historic sex allegations brought against Mr Porter - which he vigorously denies - Mr Morrison's defense of both ministers has provided Labor with a number of lines of attack related to his understanding of the issues around the treatment of women.

