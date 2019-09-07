Menu
"Wherever you are in Australia today, I know that you stand with those who are facing that adversity in what is still a tense situation."
PM thanks those fighting bushfires

by Colin Brinsden
7th Sep 2019 12:35 PM

PRIME Minister Scott Morrison has offered his thanks to the fire services and volunteers who are battling bushfires in northern NSW and Queensland.

"Wherever you are in Australia today, I know that you stand with those who are facing that adversity in what is still a tense situation," Mr Morrison told a NSW Liberal conference in Sydney on Saturday.

"And to all those that are out there volunteering today and supporting those in desperate need and fighting those fires, as always we say thankyou to you."

He said people who have been impacted by the fires will get all the support they expect from the commonwealth and state governments of NSW and Queensland.

Eighteen homes have now been destroyed in Queensland as bushfires continue to blaze across the state.

A firefighter is also critically ill in hospital while four homes and a shooting range are believed destroyed as NSW fire crews battle dozens of uncontained bush and grass fires.

bushfires scott morrison

