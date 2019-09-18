Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
"But we won't make any apologies for actually making sure we recover overpaid taxpayers' money."
Politics

PM standing by Centrelink robo-debt scheme

by Daniel McCulloch
18th Sep 2019 9:43 AM

SCOTT Morrison is staring down a class action into Centrelink's controversial robo-debt welfare recovery scheme.

Lawyers are preparing to argue the commonwealth must repay debts collected and provide compensation to those affected.

Recipients of the debt letters are assumed guilty and must prove their innocence.

But more than 160,000 of the welfare agency's automated debt notices are estimated to have contained errors.

The federal government has admitted more than one-quarter of the letters are found to have been wrong.

The prime minister argues many complaints against the scheme have been overstated.

"Where the system needs to be improved then we'll always continue to do that," he told the Seven Network on Wednesday.

"But we won't make any apologies for actually making sure we recover overpaid taxpayers' money."

More Stories

Show More
centrelink benefits robo debt scott morrison

Top Stories

    'I just keep praying': Bereaved mum's call for answers

    premium_icon 'I just keep praying': Bereaved mum's call for answers

    News DEVASTATED mother Amanda Witcherley should have been celebrating her son’s 24th birthday this weekend, but instead she is asking for answers.

    Bundy's fastest growing schools revealed

    premium_icon Bundy's fastest growing schools revealed

    Education THE Bundaberg schools that are booming have been revealed.

    In court: Six due to be sentenced in district court

    premium_icon In court: Six due to be sentenced in district court

    News EACH day many people face the Bundaberg court on a range of different charges.

    • 18th Sep 2019 8:50 AM
    Five vehicles involved in crash on Bargara Rd

    premium_icon Five vehicles involved in crash on Bargara Rd

    News EMERGENCY crews are responding to a crash on Bargara Rd.